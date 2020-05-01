Special flight repatriates 101 US nationals from Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Hyderabad International Airport handled one Special Passenger Relief flight on Thursday, operated to repatriate 101 citizens of the United States of America (USA) from Hyderabad city.

According to a press release, a domestic flight of Air India arrived from Mumbai, landing at Hyderabad International Airport at 02.46 PM yesterday. This aircraft departed with 101 US nationals to Mumbai at 3.52 PM. As per the flight itinerary, the passengers of this flight were to be further airlifted by the Delta Airlines from Mumbai to the US.

All these passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitized main terminal building of the Domestic Departures of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, which was kept ready for evacuation operations.

With the support and collaboration of the US consulate, Hyderabad and the Telangana State government, the US citizens started arriving at the airport from 12 PM to 2 PM in buses from various parts of the Hyderabad City.

Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight's handling as part of COVID-19 precautionary steps that included thermal screening, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

Till April 30, 2020, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has handled 11 evacuation flights serving over 850 foreign nationals who were repatriated by various special relief flights from Hyderabad city to the countries viz. the UK, the UAE, the US and Germany.

While Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport is handling the evacuation flights as and when a request comes their way, its cargo terminal is also fully operational to keep the vital link of essential supplies completely alive.

The cargo terminal is working round the clock in close coordination with the Customs, Ground Handlers, Forwarders, CHAs (Customs House Agents), Regulators, State Police, Cargo Trade associations, to keep the critical chain of essential supplies viz. Medicines, Vaccines, Medical equipment, Pharma raw material, Defense Goods, Bank related goods etc. (ANI)

