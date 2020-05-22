Special flight with 143 stranded Afghan nationals departs from Pune airport

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): A special Kam Air flight departed from Pune airport here on Friday afternoon with 143 nationals from Afghanistan who were stranded in India due to the lockdown.

These passengers included stranded people from Pune, Hyderabad, Karnataka and Gujarat.

The flight which landed at Pune airport at about 12:00 hrs, departed at 14:30 hrs. All passengers were screened and none of them was found symptomatic for COVID-19. (ANI)

