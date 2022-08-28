Special Nagar Kirtan ceremony on 418th Parkash Utsav of Guru Granth Sahib

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 28 (ANI): On the 418th Parkash Utsav of Guru Granth Sahib, a special Nagar Kirtan will be held and a Sikh Marshal art team and a school army band will perform here.



"In Sikhism, there's no boundation of Shri Guru Granth Sahib ji being taken by Sikhs only. People from every religion, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christians, can come here and pay there in front of Guru Granth Sahib. We should follow the words which are written in the Guru Granth Sahib," said Partap Singh, Additional Secretary, SGPC.

For celebrating the 418th anniversary of Guru Granth Sahib's first Prakash ceremony, we have gathered here and we feel so peaceful. Devotees from all over the world have been here to bow down and pay their respects," said a devotee.

The occasion marks the completion of the holy book of Sikhs, Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji, under the supervision of the fifth Guru Arjan Dev ji in 1604 at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib. (ANI)

