Kandhamal (Odisha) [India], July 2 (ANI): A Special Operation Group team on Wednesday busted a Naxal camp in the Ladapadar Reserve Forest area of Kandhamal district, Odisha.
In the operation, 15 kg of explosives, 28 detonators, multimeters, bag, black caps, rechargeable battery, camp equipment, banners, poster, and incriminating literature were recovered, informed police.
"A Special Operation Group team yesterday busted a Naxal camp in Ladapadar Reserve Forest area of Kandhamal district. 15kg of explosives, 28 detonators, multimeters, bag, black caps, rechargeable battery, camp equipment, banners, poster and literature recovered," said SP Prateek Singh. (ANI)
Special Operation Group busts Naxal camp in Odisha's Kandhamal
ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2020 20:24 IST
Kandhamal (Odisha) [India], July 2 (ANI): A Special Operation Group team on Wednesday busted a Naxal camp in the Ladapadar Reserve Forest area of Kandhamal district, Odisha.