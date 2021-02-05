Representative Image
Representative Image

Special POCSO court sentences man to 20 years jail, 25k fine

ANI | Updated: Feb 05, 2021 06:17 IST


Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): A special POCSO (Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Thursday sentenced a convict to 20 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for the rape of a minor.
The convict, Ramdev Mahto, was arrested for the crime in 2019 in Ranchi and was convicted on Tuesday.

A case was registered at the Angara Police Station under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The court convicted him under the 4/19 POCSO Act, 376 (1) and 376 (3) of the IPC.
During the hearing, the prosecution had presented five witnesses, while one witness was produced by the defence side. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl