Special Postal Cover released to commemorate 25 years of CDA in Secunderabad

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): On successful completion of 25 years by the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), Secunderabad in service to Services, a 'Special Postal Cover' was released by S Rajendra Kumar, Indian Police Service (IPS), Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle to Sanjiv Mittal, IDAS, Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) on December 21 in the Office premises of CDA Secunderabad.

The information was stated in the press release issued on Tuesday by the Press Information Bureau of Defence Wing.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjiv Mittal, Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), CGDA has applauded the pivotal role played by the CDA Secunderabad in pursuit of enhancing the quality of services and professionalism during the last 25 years and particularly appreciated K Venkata Rao, IDAS, Controller for his dynamic leadership and innovating idea to bring out a 'Special Postal Cover' on the occasion in a befitting manner.



S Rajendra Kumar, Indian Police Service (IPS), Chief Postmaster General (CPMG) while congratulating the CDA Secunderabad on its Silver Jubilee occasion mentioned that the idea behind the release of this special cover is to recognize valuable service being rendered by the CDA Secunderabad.

"The special cover will capture the glory of CDA Secunderabad across the country which has the 'philately' legacy alongside', he added.

Speaking on the occasion, K Venkata Rao, IDAS, Controller has assured that the organization will go to extra mile to meet expectations of defence services. He also stated the department is steering towards digitization to augment the rendition of services more effectively, efficiently and promptly under the leadership of Sanjiv Mittal, IDAS, CGDA. (ANI)

