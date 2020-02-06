Special prayer offered at Chilkur Balaji temple to check spread of coronavirus

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): As many as 2,000 devotees on Thursday offered special prayer at Chilkur Balaji temple here to contain the impact of deadly coronavirus all over the world, especially in India.

They participated in the special prayers at Chilkur Balaji temple, popularly known as 'Visa God' and recited 'Apamarjana Stotram' and 'Sudarshana Ashtakam' to contain coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus has killed more than 500 in China and has infected nearly 20,000 globally.

Rangarajan, the temple priest while addressing media, said: "Invoking -- Narsimha Swami, the Lion God, we have prayed every God to come and bless this country and the world, prevent the contagious coronavirus. It is spreading not only in China but all over the world. We have prayed for the cure from this virus."

The virus originated from Wuhan, a Chinese city, in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)