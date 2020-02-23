Special prayer organised in Bodh Gaya for coronavirus-affected Wuhan

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Hundreds of Buddhist monks on Sunday offered a special prayer in Bihar to contain the impact of deadly coronavirus in China.

The coronavirus has killed more than 2,300 in China and has infected nearly 20,000 others globally.

The virus originated from Wuhan in Hubei province in December last year and has since then spread to various parts around the world.

Several countries including India have airlifted their citizens from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city. (ANI)

