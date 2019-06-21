Special prayers for Muzaffarpur children at Kolkata's Bhootnath temple

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 20 (ANI): In view of the ongoing Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) crisis in Muzaffarpur, people in Kolkata offered special prayers at the Bhootnath temple here on Thursday for the speedy recovery of the children.

"We are praying for the speedy recovery of children suffering from encephalitis in Muzaffarpur. We pray to God that he gives strength to the families of those children," Hindu Chetna Manch worker Dilip Giri told ANI.

So far as many as 117 children have lost their lives in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to the outbreak of encephalitis.

"It is said that when modern medicine fails, only prayers work. That is why we are praying," Giri said. (ANI)

