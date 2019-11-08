Special prayers offered at Ahmedabad mosque ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Special prayers were offered on Friday at a mosque in Ahmedabad's Usmapura area in anticipation of the Supreme Court verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute case.

People offered prayers to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

The Supreme Court heard a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgment trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara.

These three parties -- Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara --- however, knocked the door of the apex court challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict and sought the modification of the High Court judgment.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case and reserved its verdict. The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict before November 17. (ANI)