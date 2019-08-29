Special prayers offered for world peace at Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A religious ritual was performed at Rameswaram for world peace. The Hindu priests also prayed for good rainfall in the country.

"Thae Maha Yagam was held for the word peace. The country should get good rainfall. The crops need to be cultivated. The government must work for the welfare of the people," said K Gopalganapadigal, a priest. (ANI)

