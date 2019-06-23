Special prayers organised for rains in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): In an attempt to appease the rain god, special prayers were organised at Sri Sankara Mattham temple in Matunga here on Sunday.

Shiva Subramanian, Secretary, Sankara Mattham, said: "We believe this puja will appease the rain god and get rains."

This is not for the first time that such puja has been organised to appease the rain god. Such religious functions have been organised in different parts of the country.

Earlier, Udupi Nagarika Vedike (Udupi Citizen Forum) in Karnataka had arranged the marriage of two frogs to appease the rain god. (ANI)