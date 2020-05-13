Special puja performed at Narsingh temple, Joshimath ahead of Badrinath temple's portal opening

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 13 (ANI): Ahead of the scheduled date for the opening of the portals of the Badrinath temple, religious ceremonies were held on Wednesday at the Narsingh temple in Joshimath.

The puja and other ceremonies of Gadu Ghada (Gadu oil pitcher) and the gaddi (seat) of Adi Shankaracharya were performed in Joshimath today, following which the Rawal departed for Pandukeshwar today.

Special ceremonies will also be held in the Yog Dhyana Badri temple in Pandukeshwar tomorrow, following which the idols of Lord Badrinath, Uddhav and Kuber will leave for Badrinath temple which will open its portals on May 15.

Only 27 people, including the head priest, will be allowed when the portals of the Badrinath Temple reopen, officials said on Monday.

"Devotees will not be allowed entry into the temple during that time. The decision has been taken in view of the guidelines issued by the Centre amid Covid-19 pandemic," Anil Chanyal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Joshimath, had said in a statement.

One of the most visited pilgrimage centres of India, Badrinath is one of the four main pilgrimage centres of the Hindus located in Garhwal hills, Uttarakhand. (ANI)

