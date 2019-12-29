Special session of Kerala Assembly to convene on Dec 31

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): A special session of Kerala Assembly will be convened on December 31.

The decision was taken after a special Cabinet meeting on Sunday decided to recommend the Governor to convene the session to discuss the resolution to extend the reservation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly by 10 more years.

The assembly will consider the resolution to ratify the Constitution (126th) Amendment bill. (ANI)

