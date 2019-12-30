Special session of UP Assembly on Dec 31

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): A special session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be convened on Tuesday.

The legislators will discuss the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019 passed by Parliament.

The Bill seeks to extend by 10 years the reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Lok Sabha and the State assemblies. (ANI)

