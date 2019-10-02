A view of the Vidhan Sabha session in progress in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Special session of UP Assembly: Yogi accuses Opposition being least concerned about development, bats for Gandhian values

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:04 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties, accusing them of not being least concerned about development.
Chief Minister Adityanath, while addressing the 36-hour long special session of the state assembly on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, said Congress, SP, and BSP played divisive politics to stay in power.
"The Congress party used Gandhi Ji's name for the sake of power. If we talk of self-reliance, they talk of dependence. If we talk of Swadeshi, they talk of Videshi," said Yogi.
"Work has been started in the state to achieve 16 goals set by the United Nations Organisation under the Sustainable Development Goals Vision 2030," he said.
The Chief Minister said that Mahatma Gandhi has freed the country from the clutches of the British. There re was an ideological revolution during the entire movement launched by Gandhi," he said.
"Whenever discussions are held on independence, Mahatma Gandhi will be remembered. Lal Bahadur Shastri also contributed towards the development of the country," he said.
The Chief Minister said that the first goal of the government is to eradicate poverty from UP. "It is a challenge for us to expand in the field of education, production, medicine, and employment. Our government is committed to sustainable development," he said.
The Chief Minister said that the Swachh Bharat Mission has become a mass movement in the country today.
"With the resolution to make UP plastic-free, all the ministers today organised an awareness campaign in 110 wards of the state capital. MLAs who lead their Legislative Assembly under the Swachh Bharat Mission should be honoured," he said.
"Our goal is to make the state plastic-free. People have made Swachh Bharat a part of their habit," said Yogi.
The Chief Minister further said that his government has built more than 2.60 crore toilets in the state and this project helped in the creation of jobs.
"All public representatives should spread awareness in their areas. We created a comprehensive action plan against Encephalitis and the government's campaign against the deadly disease continues," he said.
The Chief Minister stressed the importance of cleanliness and said that it is necessary to live a hygienic life. The government's schemes could make every person self-dependent, said he.
"Between 2016 and 2019, 15 new medical colleges were set up in the state and admissions started in seven medical colleges. Admission will start in eight new medical colleges from next year while OPD has started in Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli AIIMS," he added.
Enumerating the welfare schemes, the Chief Minister said that citizens have been benefitted in large numbers under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The state government has launched Antyodaya Yojana for the welfare of poor people.
In order to conserve water, a lot of work is being done. "Swachhta and Swadeshi were the basic mantras of Gandhiji but the opposition has insulted him by distancing itself from a meaningful discussion," said Yogi.
The Chief Minister said that so far state government has provided houses to over 25 lakh people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana while 1.35 crore families were given free LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana.
"With the help of several schemes, the state government has successfully reduced the maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate. We have also provided a secure environment to girls," said Yogi.
Earlier, the graph of deaths due to hunger was high in the state. In a move to bring down the death rate, the state government has distributed ration cards to 3.55 crore families.
In order to make the state malnutrition-free, the government is also working sincerely.
Referring to the defence corridor, the Chief Minister said that the construction of corridor will generate numerous employment opportunities while many sugar mills in the state have been restarted. (ANI)

