Special sub-inspector shoots himself behind Chennai VHP office

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): A special sub-inspector (SSI) of the State Armed Police Forces allegedly shot himself at the back of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office in Chennai on Monday, police sources said.

According to sources in the police, G Sekar, 47, a native of the Vellore district in Tamil Nadu, was working as a SSI in the 'H' company in the 47th platoon of the State Armed Police Forces. He was posted as a security officer at VHP's head office in T Nagar for the past two years.

The police have found a note which states that Sekar was depressed as he was unable to repay a loan of Rs 25 lakh that he had taken to build a house.

On Monday evening, Sekar allegedly shot himself at the back of the VHP office. People present there informed the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai.

According to the police, the forensic department has seized the gun used by the SSI to shoot himself. Police have begun a probe. Mambalam deputy commissioner Hari Kiran Prasad also inspected the site of the incident. (ANI)

