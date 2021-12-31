Special Task Force arrests wildlife criminal, recovers leopard skin in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 31 (ANI): A Special Task Force (STF) team arrested a wildlife criminal and recovered a leopard skin from his possession near Gambharimunda village in Khordha district in Odisha, a press note issued by STF said on Thursday.

According to the press note, the STF team conducted a raid near Gambharimunda village and arrested the wildlife criminal identified as Ratnakar Sahoo.

During the search operation, leopard skin and other incriminating articles were recovered from his possession. The accused could not produce any authority in support of the possession of Leopard skin, for which he has been arrested and will be produced before the court.



A case under sections 379, 411, 120(B) IPC r/w and 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered.

The seized leopard skin will be sent to Wild Life Institute of India in Deharadun for chemical examination, the press note further read.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

