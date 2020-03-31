Special team constituted in Goa to prevent hoarding in godowns

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Goa government has constituted a special team to verify the stock from the godowns of suppliers and wholesalers in the state, to check any possible hoarding or black marketing of essential supplies amid nationwide lockdown.

"The state government has constituted a special team of inspector of Civil Supplies, Commercial Tax and Legal Metrology to physically open and verify the stock from the godowns of suppliers/wholesalers," an official release said.

"The special team has been constituted following complaints received by the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs that retail stores and suppliers have purposely kept their business closed to create hoarding and further consequent price rise," the statement added.

The team is authorised to take action against any hoarding under the prevention of black marketing and maintenance of supplies of Essential Commodities Act 1980 and other relevant Acts.

This comes at the backdrop of countrywide lockdown announced by the central government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which has claimed 32 lives in India and infected 1,251 people. (ANI)

