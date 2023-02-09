Special team constituted to probe stone-pelting incident at Union minister's house: Kerala CM

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 9 (ANI): A special team has been constituted to probe the alleged stone-pelting at Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan's house in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

The police are investigating the matter, he said.

"A special team has been formed to probe the incident of stone-pelting which resulted in the breaking of a window pane at MoS MEA V Muraleedharan's house. Police are investigating the matter. We will find out what really happened," the chief minister said.

Earlier, unidentified people pelted stones at the house of the Union minister's residence in Thiruvananthapuram, breaking a glass window pane, police said on Thursday.



The window pane of the minister's house in Ulloor was found smashed. ANI has accessed photographs showing the smashed window pane.

Further, according to information, Muraleedharan was not present at the house when it was vandalised.

According to sources, the house help found the window pane smashed and informed relatives and party workers about the incident.

Police said those behind the incident were yet to be identified but an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters took out a protest to the Medical College police station alleging security lapses that led to the stone-pelting incident. (ANI)

