Special team formed to probe IndiGo manager's murder: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 15 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday informed that a special team has been formed to probe the murder of an IndiGo airlines manager and assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.



Speaking to ANI about the murder and crimes in the state, the Chief Minister said, "I spoke with the DGP, a special team has been formed. Don't demoralise Police, if someone doesn't carry out their duty, action is taken. What used to happen before 2005? There was a lot of crime. Is it the same today?"

Further elaborating about the law and order situation in the state the CM said, "Bihar ranks at 23 in the country as far as incidents of crime are concerned. Law is in place. Police are finding out more information. A speedy trial will be held, so that stringent action is taken against the culprit on time. I have been assured by the DGP"

Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on January 12.(ANI)

