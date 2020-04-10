Special train carrying masks, sanitizers, medicines arrives in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): Amid lockdown in wake of the coronavirus crisis, a first parcel train carrying essentials commodities arrived at the Jammu Railway Station from New Delhi, here on Friday.

"The train departed from New Delhi last night around 10 pm carrying essential supplies and delivered it to Panipat, Ambala, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Jammu. The essential supplies include masks, sanitisers and other medicines," Vijay Kumar, Indian Railways Officer told ANI.

Indian Railways on Thursday introduced time-tabled parcel trains for nationwide transportation of essential commodities and other goods, the national transporter said on Wednesday.

At least 158 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Union Territory so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family on Friday (ANI)

