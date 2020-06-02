Special train carrying passengers departs from Secunderabad to New Delhi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1 (ANI): A special train carrying passengers from Hyderabad to New Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown departed from Secunderabad station on Monday.

Passengers appreciated the efforts taken up by the South Central Railways in maintaining hygiene and following precautionary measures.

Shakeel Ahmed, Public Relation Officer (PRO), South Central Railway said that the train departed at 7 am from Secunderabad station.

"A special train from Hyderabad to New Delhi departed at 7 am from Secunderabad station today," Ahmed told ANI over a phone call.

"I have to travel to Nagpur. The arrangements and the system maintained by the Railways is actually very good. The authorities have screened me, and followed all the precautionary measures needed at this hour," Revathi, a Central government employee said.

Ram, a migrant labourer said, "I am at Secunderabad Railway Station. I am impressed with the facility provided to us. I am getting back to home, and shall safely reach my destination." (ANI)

