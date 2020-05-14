Special train carrying passengers from New Delhi reaches Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 14 (ANI): A special train carrying passengers from New Delhi arrived at Sabarmati Junction Railway Station on Thursday.

One of the passengers on board the train, Anil Yadav said, "Social distancing norms were followed, even while coming out of the station. After we came out of the gate, we were sanitised."

The Indian Railways partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Initially, the Railways is running 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started on Monday. (ANI)

