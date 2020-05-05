Special train from Gujarat ferrying migrants departs for Jharkhand

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI): A special train, carrying around 1200 migrant workers, left from Surat for Jharkhand on Monday amid coronavirus lockdown.

The migrants were seen maintaining social distancing at the railway station while covering their nose and mouth with handkerchief and masks.

Speaking to ANI, Pankaj Kumar Pandit, a migrant labourer from Jharkhand said, "I have been residing here for eight years. I did face some problems but we have to deal with it. I will have to continue with this work to earn a livelihood. We paid the ticket fare on our own which was worth Rs 720."

Another migrant, Dilip Kumar Verma said that he might not return to Surat now, in case he gets a job in his village.

"I have been facing huge trouble since the lockdown has been imposed. I have been working here as a laborer for a month, I will try to stay in my village only if I get a job there," he added. (ANI)

