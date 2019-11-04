Special train to run between Puri and Amritsar

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): On the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a special train will run between Puri in Odisha and Amritsar in Punjab from November 9.

According to a release, the 08427 Puri-Amritsar Express Special train will depart from Puri at 11:35 pm on November 9 and reach Amritsar at 11:30 pm on November 11.

In the return journey, the 08428 Amritsar-Puri Express special train will depart from Amritsar at 11:45 pm on November 12 and reach Puri at 10:30 pm on November 14.

This special train will consist of two air-conditioned 3-tier compartments, five sleeper class compartments, eleven general class compartments and two second-class compartments with luggage facilities.

The train will stop at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj Marthapur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Rayrakhol, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kantabaji, Khaira Road. , Raipur, Bhatapara, Usalapur, Anuppur, Shahdol, Katni Murwara, Sagar, Agasod, Jhansi, Agra Cantonment, New Delhi, Ambala and Ludhiana stations.

On the other hand, to increase the convenience of passengers, the railways have decided to provide stoppage of 11109/11110 Jhansi-Lucknow-Jhansi Express at Mustra railway station for an experimental period of six months.

As per instructions, the 11109 Jhansi-Lucknow Express and its return service 11110 Lucknow-Jhansi Express will stop at Mustra railway station for one minute each at 10:02 pm. (ANI)

