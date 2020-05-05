Special train with 1188 migrants to leave from Ludhiana for Prayagraj tonight

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 5 (ANI): A special train carrying 1,188 stranded migrant workers will leave from Ludhiana for Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, at 10 pm tonight, said Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Pradeep Aggarwal.

All the passengers, who were stranded in Ludhiana due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, will be thoroughly screened by health teams before being allowed to board the train.

Notably, these migrants, who had enrolled themselves on the state government's portal, will be informed about the train's schedule through SMS and phone call.

"Travellers will not be allowed to board the train unless they have an SMS from the government. Also, no crowding would be allowed at the railway station. Social distancing norms would also be taken care of while allowing people to board the train," said the Deputy Commissioner while speaking to ANI.

"We have also informed the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar about their people stranded in our district. We will make arrangements to send all of them back as soon as we receive responses from the state governments," he added. (ANI)

