Special train with migrants departs from Telangana's Lingampalli to Jharkhand's Hatia

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1 (ANI): Days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed interstate movement of migrant labourers stranded due to lockdown, a special train, carrying migrants on Friday departed from Lingampalli to Jharkhand's Hatia.

All necessary precautions such as prior screening of passengers, maintaining social distancing at the station and in the train were followed.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Ch. Rakesh, CPRO South Central Railway said that the train departed at 5 AM today and was arranged on the request of the Telangana Government and as per the directions of the Ministry of Railways.

"First train carrying migrants from Lingampalli in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand started at 5 AM today. A special train was arranged on the request of the state government. The train has no stop in between, it will directly stop at Hatia in Jharkhand," he said.

"Any other train to be planned as per directions of Ministry of Railways and on request from originating and destination states," he added.

Rakesh said that there are no further requests by the state government to allot more special trains. (ANI)

