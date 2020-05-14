New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): A special train, carrying passengers from Patna arrived at New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday morning.
All passengers underwent a thermal screening after they deboarded.
"I am happy that the services have resumed. I did not face any issue during the journey," Sunil, a passenger said while speaking to ANI.
The Indian Railways had partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.
Initially, the Railways is running 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started on Monday. (ANI)
Special train with passengers from Patna reaches Delhi
ANI | Updated: May 14, 2020 11:48 IST
