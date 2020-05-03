Special Trains are being run for stranded people due to lockdown on request of state govts only, clarifies Ministry of Railways

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Ministry of Railways on Saturday 'clarified' that few special trains which are being run for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments only.

"All other passenger train services remain suspended," Ministry of Railways said in a release.

The Ministry further stressed that Railways is only accepting passengers brought and facilitated by state governments.

"No other group of traveller or individual are allowed to come to station. No tickets are being sold at any station. Railways are not running any train other than being requisitioned by State Governments," it said while adding that all other passenger and suburban trains remain suspended and therefore, no one should come to Railway Station.

"All are advised accordingly. No one should spread any false news about it," the release stated. (ANI)