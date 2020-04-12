Special water train to run between Kalka-Shimla railway station from April 13

Ambala (Haryana) [India], April 12 (ANI): A special water train will start from April 13 between Kalka- Shimla (KLK-SML) railway station amid the lockdown, the Ambala division of Northern Railway informed.

According to an official release on Saturday due to closure of trains in the wake of lockdown, the maintenance of the railway track, water supply, station building, staff quarters and water supply installation, etc are suffering.

"Further, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the water consumption has also been increased throughout the section for precautionary steps such as handwashing regularly, bathing regularly, cleanliness/sanitization of plants, tools, staff quarters and services buildings," reads an official release.

"So keeping in view of the reasons, two coaches plus NG Loco (One BKC coach with water tank and one SLR- single take with 2=4 load) will run on alternate days," the release added.

The train will stop at 8 locations- Level crossing C2, Gang Hut No-3 at TSL, Gang Hut No-8 at DMP, Gang Hut No-9, Gang Hut No-13, SLR railway station, Gang Hut No-15 and KANO railway station.

All train passing staff shall be available at respective stations to pass the train and the stations will close after passing the train. No sale of tickets to any passenger shall be done. (ANI)

