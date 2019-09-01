Specially-abled children participate in Onam celebration in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Specially-abled children participated in a cultural programme as part of the Onam celebrations here on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the Chairperson of an NGO called Center for Empowerment and Enrichment (CEFEE), PA Mary Anitha said, "It is a very special and heartwarming moment for all of us. This is the moment to bring these differently-abled children to the limelight."

"Onam is the harvest festival and we are into the celebration. These children are so special and that could be seen with this celebration," Anitha said.

Anitha further said that "these children have bridge the gap that existed between them and society. Last time these children participated in a programme on women's empowerment titled 'Nari Shakti Mahan'."

"If our children are empowered then our women and their parents are also empowered," she said.

She further said, "Our children have contributed to the flood victim this year. They went to Wayanad to visit the victims."

"When we started in 2007 to bring these children into limelite it was so difficult to make any celebration. There is a gap between society and these children. Now we take these children to other sporting events and programmes as well," she added. (ANI)

