Specially-abled minor girl raped in UP's Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): A specially-abled minor girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour multiple times in the last year, said Rampur Police on Monday.



"A 16-year-old specially-abled girl was raped allegedly by a neighbour multiple times in the last one year in Azim Nagar, Rampur. The family became aware after the girl got pregnant and an abortion was conducted. An FIR registered against the youth," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sansar Singh.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

