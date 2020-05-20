Specially-abled people in Dehradun preparing masks, face shields for Corona warriors

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], May 20 (ANI): Specially-abled people in Dehradun are preparing masks and face shields to help frontline warriors battling COVID-19 pandemic.

The hand-stitched masks are being used by health workers, policemen and sanitation workers.

"We are providing these masks to doctors, police personnel and sanitation workers in Dehradun. These specially-abled people are working hard to stitch the masks. They are also making face shields," said Dr Vijay Nautiyal, Director Nautiyal Artificial Limb Centre, Dehradun.

"We are very happy that we are contributing in these testing times. We all are working to help our corona warriors," said Rajendra Singh Tanwar, a specially-abled person. (ANI)

