Specially-abled people take out Swabhiman Yatra for 16-point demands in MP's Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): A rare protest has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Guna district in which a group of specially-abled persons were spotted taking out Swabhiman Yatra for their 16-point demands related to pension hike and other things.

The differently-abled people began their Yatra from Raghogarh locality to reach the district headquarters which is neary 35 kilometres away on last Tuesday (February 28).

Speaking to ANI, one of the specially-abled persons, Sunil Arya explained about a few prominent demands. He said that their pension should be increased to Rs 5000 a month. They should be given five per cent reservation in the panchayat, urban body, state assembly, parliament so that divyangs represent themselves.



"The next prominent demand is that a loan of Rs 10 lakh should be compulsorily given to those disabled who want to start their self-employment. A single window facility should be arranged for it so that divyang won't get troubled," he added.

"Today, it is eight days of our Yatra but the government has not taken care of any of us yet. Everyone is watching how we are crawling on the national highway. The way the government is paying insensitive behaviour towards us, it seems that they are waiting for a big accident," the differently abled person added.

Earlier too, they took out a march but it ended after they had received assurance from the government that their demands would be met. But till now none of the demands were noit fulfilled. Following which once again they began their march on the road.

On the other hand, reacting to Swabhiman Yatra of the specially-abled persons, District Collector Frank Nobel A told ANI, "The 16-point demands of the Divyangs are under consideration at the government level. A committee has also been formed which is working on it and soon decisions will be taken on it."

Besides, a tehsildar, a police team, a water tanker and an ambulance are available during the yatra daily. Their medical check up at the starting and ending point of the yatra are also being conducted regularly. Discussion with them is being done regularly. Presently, their yatra is going on and all the necessary facilities are being provided to them by the district administration, he added. (ANI)

