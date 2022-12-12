Specially-abled woman gang-raped in Rajasthan's Barmer, 2 arrested

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a specially-abled woman in Rajasthan's Barmer district last month.

Barmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Bhargava said, on November 24, a 20-year-old deaf and mute Dalit girl was allegedly raped in the Barmer district while she went to graze goats.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Vishnoi and Bhajan Lal.



"On November 24, a 20-year-old deaf and mute girl was raped in Barmer. After 17 days of the probe, two men Sunil and Bhajan Lal were arrested," said the Barmer SP.

The victim's father had registered the case at a police station the same day and soon the investigation was arrested to nab the accused persons.

The SP further said that it was a big challenge for the police to name the unknown accused as the woman could not speak or hear.

"We identified the accused after a woman gave explained to us through sign language and some inputs she gave in writing. We had identified around 15 in the matter and then arrested these two. We interrogated them, they have accepted the crime," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

