Speculations about closure of Mandis, Support Price System misleading: Shivraj Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the speculations about the closure of mandis and support price system are misleading and untrue and farmers should not pay attention to such speculations.

Families occupying one-two acres of agricultural land in the state for 50 years will be given pattas. Online arrangements will be made soon for all land-related records, the Chief Minister stated.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering on Thursday in Nasrullaganj in Sehore district after transferring Rs 100 crore of the Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana to the accounts of 5 lakh farmers with a single click, according to an official release.

Chief Minister held a discussion with the farmers on agricultural laws which were welcomed and supported by them and the farmers expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with loud applause.

"These laws will bring a revolutionary change in the lives of lakhs of farmers in the state and will double the income of farmers by 2022," said Chouhan.



The Chief Minister dedicated 10 development and construction works worth Rs 42 crores and performed Bhoomi Pujan of 10 construction works worth more than Rs 53 crore. The Chief Minister also announced Rs 11 crore for the expansion of Nasrullaganj Hospital.

He also provided benefits from various schemes of Fisheries and Rural Development to many beneficiaries and distributed cheques of Mukhyamantri Path Vikreta Nidhi Yojana amount. He also presented tricycles with battery and reverse gear facility to 50 specially-abled persons on World Disabled Day.

Chouhan said that now farmers will have the freedom to sell their produce anywhere. He said that the speculations of the closure of mandis are misleading and utter nonsense. He said that the farmers are being misguided that the support price system will be discontinued.

"As long as I am alive, the support price system will not be discontinued," he added.

During an interaction with the farmers, the Chief Minister said that now the farmers have the freedom to sell their produce anywhere. Mandi fee will be 50 paise and tax in Sabji Mandi has also been reduced to 2 per cent.

Chouhan further said that many farmers are in debt due to the previous government's loan waiver. He said that farmers need not worry, the state government will pay the interest for that period and farmers will be freed of the burden of interest. (ANI)

