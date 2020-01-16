Speech and hearing-impaired girl raped in Madhya Pradesh

ANI |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): A 13-year-old speech and hearing-impaired girl was allegedly gang-raped here on Wednesday.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Two accused including a minor boy have been detained. We'll record girl's statement with help of translators," SP Abid Khan said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)