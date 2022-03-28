Speech and hearing impaired wrestler from MP qualifies for 24th Summer Deaflympics, Brazil

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Indore's Raj Verma, a speech and hearing impaired wrestler qualifies for the 24th Summer Deaflympics, Brazil.



Raj, defying all odds has fought and won wrestling competitions in many states, with the support of his family.

"He has won several gold and silver medals at various events. Our mother passed away in 2016 and our father in 2020. Our financial condition is not good. I request the government to support us," said Rishabh Verma, elder brother of Raj Verma.

"Raj has got a chance to fight in Brazil Olympics. If the government helps a little, then Raj will be able to perform better," he added. (ANI)

