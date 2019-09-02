Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Two people were killed in a road accident in Gurugram late on Sunday.
The incident happened the city's posh Golf Course Extension road when a speeding SUV ran over the two pedestrians.
The impact of the crash was so severe that the front portion of the vehicle's bonnet got enmeshed.
Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)
Speeding SUV crushes two to death in Gurugram
ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 10:16 IST
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Two people were killed in a road accident in Gurugram late on Sunday.