Spend on COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen and not on PR projects: Rahul Gandhi tells Centre

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Hitting out at the government's spending on "PR and unnecessary projects", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appealed to the Centre to focus on COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen and other health services.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader also warned that the crisis would get worse in the coming days.

"Peacefully appealing to the central government to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services instead of spending on PR and unnecessary projects. This crisis will deepen in the coming days. The country has to be prepared to deal with this. The current plight is unbearable!" he tweeted.

Gandhi had earlier slammed the Narendra Modi government for the rising COVID-19 deaths caused by devastating shortages of oxygen and hospital beds.

"Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it's #OxygenShortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you," he had tweeted.

The country is currently witnessing a catastrophic second COVID-19 wave. As many as 3,46,786 new cases and 2,624 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total positive cases in the country now stands at 1,66,10,481, including 1,38,67,997 recoveries, 1,89,544 deaths and 25,52,940 active cases.

As many as 13,83,79,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country. (ANI)