SPG (Amendment) Bill, 2019 introduced in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The Centre on Monday introduced the Special Protection Group (SPG) Bill, 2019, in Lok Sabha, wherein, SPG cover will be given to the Prime Minister and immediate family members residing with him at his official residence.

The amended bill also proposes to give the elite security cover to the former prime minister and such members of its immediate family who are residing with him at the residence allocated to him for a period of five years from the date he ceases to hold the office of Prime Minister.

The Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned for the day after the introduction of some bills including the bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act.

The SPG (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lower House of Parliament by MoS, Home G. Kishan Reddy.

"The proposed Bill provides for the following, namely: -- (a) to substitute sub-section (I) of section 4 so as to provide that the Special Protection Group shall provide, proximate security to the Prime Minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence and to any former Prime Minister and such members of his immediate family as are residing with him at the residence allotted to him, for a period of five years from the date he ceases to hold the office of Prime Minister," read the statement given by the government on the bill in Lok Sabha.

"To substitute clause (b) of sub-section (1A) of section 4 so as to provide that where the proximate security is withdrawn from a former Prime Minister, such proximate security shall also stand withdrawn from members of the immediate family of such former Prime Minister," the statement added.

The statement has also said that the Act was ascended in 1991, 1994, 1999 and 2003 to extend SPG covers to former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members also, for different periods from the demitting office of the Prime Minister.

"In 2003, it was last amended to extend SPG cover to former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members for one year of the demitting office of Prime Minister and thereafter based on the level of threat periodically assessed by the Central Government," Statement read.

"In the Act, there is no cut off period for providing the SPG protection to former Prime Ministers or members of their immediate families. Thus, the number of individuals to be provided SPG cover can potentially become quite large. In such a scenario, there can be a severe constraint on the resources, training and related infrastructure of SPG. This can also impact the effectiveness of SPG in providing adequate cover to the principle protectee, the Prime Minister in office," centre said in its statement.

The government has decided to withdraw the SPG cover of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after a security review.



Following the withdrawal of SPG cover, the Gandhi family is being given Z plus security by the CRPF. The party has opposed the decision. (ANI)

