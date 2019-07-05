Spicejet aircraft skidding: Efforts to resume operations at Mumbai airport underway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Officials at Mumbai airport were working on Thursday to pull the SpiceJet aircraft and operationalise the main runway which was shut following skidding of the aircraft on Tuesday.

Giving details about the situation at the airport, an Air India official said that the retrieval process for the aircraft was underway.

"Situation is normal now. Most of Air India flights are operating. Also, the retrieval process is on. We have an extremely experienced retrieval team and latest retrieval kit. We understand our duty," Air India Executive Director Mukesh Bhatia said.

City-bound SpiceJet SG 6237 aircraft had overshot the runway while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday.

All passengers of the flight on Jaipur-Mumbai route were deplaned normally and are safe. (ANI)

