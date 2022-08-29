SpiceJet aircraft's tyre bursts on landing in Mumbai, passengers disembarked normally

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating a flight from Delhi suffered a tyre burst on landing at the Mumbai airport on Monday.

However, the passengers and members of the crew disembarked normally.

Flight SG-8701 departed from Delhi and landed safely on runway 27 in Mumbai.

"On August 29, 2022, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated flight SG-8701 (Delhi - Mumbai). The aircraft landed safely on runway 27. On landing, after vacating the runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported. The aircraft was parked at the designated bay as advised by air traffic control. No abnormality was felt by the Captain during the landing. Passengers disembarked normally, SpiceJet Spokesperson said.



Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks after several of its planes reported technical malfunction recently.

"In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks," the order reads.

Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022, during this period, shall be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity.

The order came after SpiceJet were involved in at least eight technical malfunction incidents in the 18-day period starting June 19.

During these eight weeks' period, the airline shall be subjected to "Enhanced Surveillance" by DGCA Further decision in the matter shall be taken thereafter, it had added. (ANI)

