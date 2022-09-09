SpiceJet appoints Ashish Kumar as Chief Financial Officer

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 9 (ANI): SpiceJet has appointed Ashish Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 9, 2022.

Ashish Kumar, with over 26 years of experience across various sectors, joins SpiceJet from Interglobe Enterprises where he served as VP (Head) - Corporate Finance beginning January 2019. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Interglobe Hotels for five years from 2014 to 2018.





Prior to that, Kumar was Head of Finance at Tata Value Homes and Suzlon Infrastructure from 2011 to 2014 and 2009 to 2010 respectively. He has also worked with Reliance Infrastructure and Hindustan Petroleum.



A certified Chartered Accountant (ACA), Cost Accountant (FCMA) and Company Secretary (ACS), Kumar is an M.Com from the University of Kolkata and B.Com (Hons) from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "I am delighted to welcome Ashish to the SpiceJet family. Restructuring SpiceJet and putting it back on a path of rapid growth is today's best job in the aviation industry. Ashish's experience and proven track record will ensure he can successfully lead this effort. I wish him all the best for his new role."

Ashish Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, SpiceJet, said "I am delighted and honoured to join SpiceJet and look forward to closely working with the team. I hope to contribute to the growth story and scale greater heights with the Company under the able leadership of Ajay Singh." (ANI)

