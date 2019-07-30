SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft grounded after being hit by cart at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was grounded after being hit by a toilet cart at Delhi airport on Monday, the airline said.

The plane was parked in Bay 83L at the airport.

"The cart had come to service the aircraft. The driver was reversing the cart when it hit the aircraft. The aircraft has been grounded," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The toilet cart was operated by Bird Worldwide Flight Services, the spokesperson added. (ANI)

