SpiceJet condoles death of technician in freak accident

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday condoled the death of its technician who was killed in an accident while carrying out maintenance work at Kolkata airport.

In a statement, the airline explained what led to technician Rohit Pandey's death.

"Extremely saddened to share that our technician Rohit Pandey passed away last night in an unfortunate incident at Kolkata airport. He was doing maintenance work in right-hand main landing gear wheel well area of a Q400 aircraft which was parked in Bay No. 32 at the airport," said SpiceJet

"Inadvertently, the main landing gear hydraulic door closed and he got stuck in between the hydraulic door flaps. The Hydraulic doors were broken to rescue Mr Pandey but he was declared dead. The entire SpiceJet family stands together in grief in this unfortunate incident," the statement explained.

The incident took place in the morning at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport of the city.

The body was later removed from the landing gear with the help of the fire brigade. (ANI)

