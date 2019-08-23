SpiceJet crew suffers minor bruise during aircraft pushback

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A member of the cabin crew of Mangaluru-bound SpiceJet SG-1035 flight from Bengaluru was injured during pushback at the Bengaluru Airport on Friday morning.

"During pushback, a cabin crew suffered a minor bruise. As a precaution, the pilots decided to take the aircraft back to the bay," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Later, the crew member of the SpiceJet SG-1035 flight from Bengaluru was declared fit to fly by the doctor.

"However, she was given rest and another crew operated the flight," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

