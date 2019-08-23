Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A member of the cabin crew of Mangaluru-bound SpiceJet SG-1035 flight from Bengaluru was injured during pushback at the Bengaluru Airport on Friday morning.
"During pushback, a cabin crew suffered a minor bruise. As a precaution, the pilots decided to take the aircraft back to the bay," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.
Later, the crew member of the SpiceJet SG-1035 flight from Bengaluru was declared fit to fly by the doctor.
"However, she was given rest and another crew operated the flight," the spokesperson added. (ANI)
SpiceJet crew suffers minor bruise during aircraft pushback
ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:41 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A member of the cabin crew of Mangaluru-bound SpiceJet SG-1035 flight from Bengaluru was injured during pushback at the Bengaluru Airport on Friday morning.