SpiceJet Delhi-Pune flight's departure delayed after bomb threat

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): A SpiceJet flight's departure from Delhi airport was delayed after a call regarding the presence of a bomb inside the aircraft was received on Thursday evening, sending security agencies and airport authorities in the national capital into a tizzy.

The flight was bound to go to Pune and the call was received before take-off.

Delhi police officials, after an initial security drill, said that nothing serious was found on the flight.

"A call regarding a bomb in a Pune-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi was received before the takeoff," officials said.

Delhi Police officials said that the flight are being checked at Delhi Airport and the CISF and Police are on alert.

"So far nothing suspicious has been found but a security drill will be followed as per SOP," the police said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)