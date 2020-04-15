SpiceJet flight to bring medical supplies to India from Shanghai

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 15 (ANI): SpiceJet Airlines on Wednesday said that one of its flights has landed in Shanghai and is being loaded with critical medical supplies to be transported back to India.

"SG 7016 has just touched down in Shanghai, and is now being loaded with critical medical supplies to be transported back to India! We're delighted that this first-ever flight could help the country during this hour of need!" SpiceJet tweeted.

India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 11,933 including 10,197 active cases, 1,343 cured/discharged and 392 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier on Wednesday. (ANI)

